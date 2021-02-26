ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 1,151,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,142,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 132,923 shares of company stock worth $112,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

