Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$782.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.28. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

