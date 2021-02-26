Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 3,794 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,550.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

On Monday, December 28th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $8,343.30.

WATT stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

