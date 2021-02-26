Energy Transfer LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

