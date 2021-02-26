Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

