Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.73

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.73 and traded as low as $43.29. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

About Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

