Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.65 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.65 ($18.41) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.40 ($16.95).

EPA:ENGI opened at €12.61 ($14.83) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.17.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

