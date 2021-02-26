ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Up 7.3%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 916,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,971,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a market cap of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

