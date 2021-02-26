ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.67 ($11.38).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €9.67 ($11.38) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €12.31 ($14.48). The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.94.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

