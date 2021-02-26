ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of E opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ENI by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

