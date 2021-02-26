Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $516.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.30 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

ENTG stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

