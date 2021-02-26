Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $630.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

