Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $15.98 on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,209. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.45.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

