Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Trading Down 20% Following Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $91.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $64.02. 5,254,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 537,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

