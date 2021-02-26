Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

