Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $694,357.41 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $638.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

