Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

EQB opened at C$133.42 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

