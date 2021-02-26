Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

