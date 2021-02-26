Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

