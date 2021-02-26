Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $301.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

