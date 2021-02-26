Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

