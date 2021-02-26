Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $158.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.