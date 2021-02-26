Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

