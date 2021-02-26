Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $199.43.

