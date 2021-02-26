Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $205.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.