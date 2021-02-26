Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

ERIE traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.10. 82,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

