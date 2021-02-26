European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $730.46

European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.46 ($9.54) and traded as low as GBX 692 ($9.04). European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 384,867 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 730.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £750.04 million and a PE ratio of 695.00.

Get European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £326.14 ($426.10).

About European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.