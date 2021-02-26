Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $26.66, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.10 million.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,222. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

