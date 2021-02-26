Everest (ID) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.35 or 0.00481262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00070420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00080980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00469852 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

