Everex Market Capitalization Achieves $10.94 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $10.94 million and $523,017.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

