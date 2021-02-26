EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Head to Head Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. KLDiscovery has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.90%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 5.56 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -177.93 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

