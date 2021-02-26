Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

