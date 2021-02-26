Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EPM opened at $3.70 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

