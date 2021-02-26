Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sells $280,369.10 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

