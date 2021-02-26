Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

