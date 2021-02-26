EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Up 5.4%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. 448,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 544,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EZCORP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

