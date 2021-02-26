Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.33. 188,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fabrinet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

