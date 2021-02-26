Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.