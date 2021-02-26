FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 37,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

