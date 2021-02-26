FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FFG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.25. 37,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.