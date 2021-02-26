FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.