FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $426,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

