FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.58 and its 200-day moving average is $234.29. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

