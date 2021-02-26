Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $842,300.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,448,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $86.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

