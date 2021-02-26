Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. 79,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $925.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 236,538 shares of company stock worth $18,074,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

