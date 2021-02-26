Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. Federal Signal also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. 9,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

