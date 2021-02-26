Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 204.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.