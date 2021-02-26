Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $441.75

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.75 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 445.50 ($5.82). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 1,811,419 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.79.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.