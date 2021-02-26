Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 953.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

