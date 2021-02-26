Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,535 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Cognex worth $81,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

